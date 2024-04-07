Rising foreign investment points to confidence in Chinese market growth

(MENAFN) Recent data released by the Chinese Ministry of Commerce has revealed a substantial increase in foreign investment in China during the initial two months of this year. The figures indicate a notable uptick, with 7,160 new foreign-invested enterprises established, marking a significant 34.9 percent rise compared to the previous year and representing the highest level observed over the past five years.



Citing insights from the People's Daily newspaper, the statistics underscore the buoyant sentiment among multinational corporations regarding the growth prospects of the Chinese market. Despite various economic challenges, these companies continue to exhibit confidence in investing in China, contributing to the country's evolving economic landscape.



Of particular note is the robust expansion witnessed in high-tech industries, where 1,865 new enterprises were established during the first two months, marking a substantial 32.2 percent annual increase. This sector has emerged as a focal point for foreign investment, reflecting its attractiveness and potential for innovation-driven growth.



The actual utilization of foreign capital in high-tech industries reached 71.44 billion yuan, comprising 33.2 percent of the total foreign capital utilization in the country. This represents a noteworthy 1.2 percent increase compared to the corresponding period in 2023, with the high-tech manufacturing segment experiencing a commendable 10.1 percent year-on-year growth in foreign investment.



Moreover, the rapid surge in investment from several advanced economies underscores China's appeal as an investment destination. Notably, France, Spain, and Australia witnessed staggering growth rates in their actual investments in China during the initial two months, recording increases of 585.8 percent, 399.3 percent, and 144.5 percent, respectively. This trend highlights China's resilience and attractiveness amidst the evolving global economic landscape, positioning the country as a focal point for international investment and economic cooperation.

MENAFN07042024000045015682ID1108067745