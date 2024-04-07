Australian minister accuses Israel of violating laws of war in Gaza

(MENAFN) Australian government minister Ed Husic has leveled accusations against Israel, alleging a systematic failure to adhere to the laws of war in Gaza. Husic, who serves as the minister for industry and science and is a member of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's cabinet, criticized Israel's actions, particularly regarding the deaths of nearly 200 humanitarian workers in Gaza. He argued that these casualties reflect Israel's failure to distinguish between combatants and civilians, which he views as a violation of international humanitarian law.



During an interview with an Australian news agency on Sunday, Husic expressed his concern over what he perceives as a pattern of disregard for international humanitarian law within the Israeli government. He cited the staggering toll of casualties among Palestinians, including thousands of deaths and injuries, as well as the targeting of aid workers and journalists in the conflict zone.



The recent death of Australian citizen Lalzawmi 'Zomi' Frankcom, along with six colleagues from the aid organization World Central Kitchen (WCK), in Israeli airstrikes in central Gaza further underscores the gravity of the situation. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) released a summary of an initial investigation into the incident, acknowledging it as a grave mistake resulting from a mistaken identification.



In response to these developments, Australia's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence, Richard Marles, along with Foreign Minister Penny Wong, announced on Friday that Australia would appoint an independent special adviser to scrutinize the official investigation into the strikes. This move reflects Australia's commitment to ensuring accountability and transparency in addressing incidents involving Australian citizens and humanitarian workers abroad.

