DC-DC Converter Market To Surpass USD 28.28 Billion By 2030, Driven By Rising Industrial Automation

The DC-DC Converter market is witnessing significant growth, primarily by factors such as increasing power consumption and the rapid growth of industrial automation. Industries across sectors are embracing advanced technologies that demand efficient power management systems, thus escalating the need for DC-DC converters.

The SNS Insider report reveals that the DC-DC Converter Market Size was valued at USD 11.02 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 28.28 billion by 2030, with a projected CAGR of 12.5% during 2023-2030.

Market Report Scope

A DC-DC converter is an essential electrical equipment used to convert direct current (DC) from one voltage level to another. These converters play a crucial role in various applications, including renewable energy systems and electric/hybrid vehicles, where maintaining stable voltage output is critical for performance and efficiency. The market scope encompasses diverse industries such as energy & power, automotive, telecommunications, and aerospace, with Asia Pacific leading in market dominance due to its expanding telecommunications and transport sectors.

Market Analysis

The DC-DC Converter market is driven by increasing demand for portable electronic devices and applications in renewable energy. Semiconductor devices reliant on DC power necessitate DC-DC converters for proper functionality. The surge in semiconductor chip industry growth, coupled with digital adaptation in emerging economies, especially in the Asia Pacific region, is amplifying the demand for converters. Additionally, the ongoing trend of remote work due to the COVID-19 pandemic has fueled the sales of laptops, further boosting the demand for DC-DC converters.

Top Key Players of DC-DC Converter M arket

Flex Ltd

Delta Electronics

Synqor Inc

Texas Instruments Incorporated

TDK Lambda Corporation

Infineon Technologies AG

Thales Group

Asp Equipment GmbH

Steel S.P.A

Microsemi Corporation (US)

Crane Aerospace and Electronics

UTC Aerospace Systems (US)

Market Segmentation of DC-DC Converter

By Product

Isolated DC-DC Converter

Non-Isolated DC-DC Converter

By Form Factor

DIP

Box

Discrete

SIP

DIN Rail

Chassis Mount

Brick

By Input Voltage

<12v

9-36v

18-75v

40-160v

>200v

By Output Power

0.5-9W

10-29W

30-99W

100-250W

250-500W

500-1000W

>1000W

By Output Voltage

<2v

3.3v

5v

12v

15v

24v

>24v

By Industry

Automotive

Service Robots

Medical

Server, Storage and Network

Energy and Power

Telecommunication

Industrial Robots

Aerospace and Defense

Railway

Consumer Electronics

Marine

Segment Analysis

By Type : The isolated segment dominates the market due to its extensive use in applications such as factory automation, medical devices, and aerospace, where maintaining galvanic isolation is crucial.

By Industry: Energy & power holds a significant market share, driven by high adoption rates in emerging economies and advancements in the energy sector, especially in countries like India with substantial electricity generation capacity.

Economic Downturn Impact

The economic downturn has posed challenges, but the DC-DC Converter market has remained resilient, adapting to changing consumer demands and technological advancements.

Impact of Russia and Ukraine War:

The Russia-Ukraine conflict has disrupted supply chains and heightened geopolitical tensions, impacting global markets, including the DC-DC Converter industry. However, the market has shown resilience and continues to innovate amid challenges.

Key Regional Developments:

The regional dynamics of the DC-DC Converter market showcase distinct strengths and advancements across different continents. Asia Pacific stands out as a dominant force, primarily driven by Increasing expansions in the telecommunications and transport sectors. The region's focused efforts on 5G infrastructure development have significantly contributed to the increased demand for DC-DC converters, as these devices play a pivotal role in maintaining efficient power supply in telecommunications networks and advanced transportation systems. North America has taken the lead in IoT (Internet of Things) technology adoption.

The region's robust technological infrastructure and widespread integration of IoT devices across various industries have created a substantial demand for DC-DC converters. These converters are essential for managing power requirements in IoT devices, ensuring optimal performance and energy efficiency. In Europe, advancements in defense and aerospace applications have driven the demand for DC-DC converters. The region's focus on developing cutting-edge technologies for military and space programs necessitates reliable and efficient power management systems, further propelling the growth of the DC-DC Converter market.

Key Takeaways:

Rising demand for DC-DC converters driven by industrial automation and portable electronic devices.

Asia Pacific is emerging as a key market player due to infrastructure developments.

Ongoing technological advancements and geopolitical factors influencing market dynamics.

Recent Developments:

July 2022: Eaton acquired a stake in Jiangsu Huineng Electric Co., Ltd., strengthening its energy management portfolio.

June 2022: ABB Power Conversion expanded its DC/DC converter line with high-powered modules, catering to increasing industry demands.

March 2022: Analog Devices, Inc., and EPC collaborated to enhance DC-DC converter efficiency using GaN FETs.

March 2022: ABB Power Conversion introduced new solutions to meet the growing demands of 5G technology implementations.

Table of Content

IntroductionResearch MethodologyMarket DynamicsImpact AnalysisValue Chain AnalysisPorter's 5 forces modelPEST AnalysisDC-DC Converter Market Segmentation, By ProductDC-DC Converter Market Segmentation, By Form FactorDC-DC Converter Market Segmentation, By Output PowerDC-DC Converter Market Segmentation, By Output VoltageDC-DC Converter Market Segmentation, By IndustryRegional AnalysisCompany ProfileCompetitive LandscapeUSE Cases and Best PracticesConclusion

