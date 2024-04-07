Jessica Simpson Poses In Ruffled Playsuit From Her Mexico Vacation

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, April 7 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Jessica Simpson is having tons of fun in Mexico during her vacation.

The singer posted a picture of herself on Instagram in which she can be seen wearing a white playsuit while on vacation in Los Cabos.

In the picture, she looks over her shoulder with her back to the camera in the photo, but subtle ruffle details were visible on the shorts of the suit, as well as a peek of her brown wedge sandals, reports 'People' magazine.

Simpson held a pair of white sunglasses in her hand as she posed by the water, which stretched out to the horizon.

As per 'People', it's unclear who Simpson was vacationing with, but her getaway comes just a few weeks after she celebrated her youngest child Birdie's fifth birthday by taking the little girl on her first visit to Disneyland in Los Angeles.

Simpson posed with her daughter and husband Eric Johnson in one photo. Birdie wore a pink and white polka-dot dress that matched her Minnie ears, along with a badge that marked her first visit to the park.