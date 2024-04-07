Kuwaiti PM Submits Cabinet Resignation After Parliamentary Elections

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) KUWAIT CITY, Apr 7 (NNN-KUNA) – Kuwaiti Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, submitted his cabinet's resignation to Emir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, yesterday.

The resignation comes after a new parliament was elected on Thursday.

According to Article 57 of the constitution, which stipulates the formation of a new cabinet, at the beginning of each legislative term of the National Assembly, the current government has to submit its resignation before the legislature's inauguration.

In a special meeting yesterday, before its resignation, the cabinet approved a draft law, calling on the National Assembly to convene the first regular session of the 18th legislative, on Apr 17.”

The prime minister also expressed gratitude, in the meeting, on behalf of the cabinet for the emir's leadership and support, saying, the resignation reflects the government's commitment to constitutional guidelines and democratic processes.

Kuwaiti voters began casting their ballots on Thursday to elect members of the National Assembly. According to the vote count the next day, 50 deputies, including one woman, were selected from a pool of 200 candidates.– NNN-KUNA

