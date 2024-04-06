President: Ukraine Should Prepare Reserve To Disrupt Enemy's Counteroffensive Actions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine should prepare a reserve to disrupt the enemy's counteroffensive.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with the United News telethon in the Chernihiv region, Ukrinform reported.

"To disrupt the enemy's counteroffensive, we need personnel. They must be trained. The brigades that are coming to replace the ones that are standing now must be prepared. A large amount of reserve must be prepared. Not just young men, and boys but people with combat experience. Those who have undergone combat training," Zelenskyy emphasized.

At the same time, he noted that the Ukrainian army has strong and professional brigades that need longer rotations, but for this to happen, an equally powerful reserve is needed.

"Our army has a "powerful fist" - strong, brave, professional brigades with combat experience. They need to be given more time to rest, they need longer rotations. We need an equally powerful reserve. To be honest, we can see which brigades have never had a breakthrough and which have. Everyone gets tired and needs to be replaced. But they need to be replaced by the same number of guys with the same experience. If your reserves are not as strong, you won't be able to allow them to rotate out. Otherwise, tomorrow you will not have a city. It will be under Russian occupation," Zelenskyy emphasized.

British intelligence says Russian forces increased ground attacks on Robotyne axis

The Head of State also emphasized that it is not enough to restrain the Russians, but it is desirable to make defensive military preconditions and retaliatory strikes on the territories where the Russian military is concentrated.

The President said that Ukraine had passed all the information to our partners about what we need to not only deter but also disrupt Russia's counteroffensive.

"All the data with a specific number of brigades, a specific number of personnel, equipment for different directions have been transferred to our partners. They know all this. They know the dates when we see certain offensives and risks from the Russians and in which direction," Zelenskyy said.

As reported, the draft law on mobilization may be submitted to the parliament on April 10.