Kashmir Reverberate With Prayers On Shab-E-Qadr

The air was filled with a sense of spiritual anticipation and devotion as devotees thronged mosques and shrines across Kashmir valley for prayers and recitation of the Quran as the Muslim fasting month of Ramzan is about to end.

Dargah Hazratbal and other mosques and shrines across the valley were brimming with devout Muslims, late night reports reaching Kashmir Observer said

The Night of Qadr can fall on any of the odd-numbered nights of the last ashra of Ramazan. While most people believe it is likely to fall on the 27th night, some also believe that it falls on the 23rd night.

Muslims across the world perform night-long prayers to celebrate the first revelation of the Holy Quran to Prophet Muhammad (Pbuh).

Preachers and religious scholars highlighted the teachings of Islam and various aspects of the life of the Prophet and urged Muslims to follow the same.

Speaking about the significance of Shab-e-Qadr, local resident of Hazratbal, Mohammad Umer said that this night holds immense importance in Islam.“It is believed to be better than a thousand months and marks the revelation of the Quran to Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him). We spend this night in prayers, seeking forgiveness, and asking for blessings,” he said.

Furthermore, political leaders and officials extended their warm greetings to the people on this auspicious occasion.

“All district SSP's and police officials were instructed to facilitate the movement of people and provide support for the smooth observation of the blessed night,” IGP Kashmir Vidhi Kumar Birdi said.“I would also like to extend my greetings to the people of J&K on this blessed occasion and ask people that we are always to help and facilitate them during these concluding days of Ramadan including Eid.”