Kashmir Reverberate With Prayers On Shab-E-Qadr

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The auspicious occasion of Shab-e-Qadr, also known as 'Lailatul Qadr,' was observed with religious fervor and devotion across Jammu and Kashmir.
The air was filled with a sense of spiritual anticipation and devotion as devotees thronged mosques and shrines across Kashmir valley for prayers and recitation of the Quran as the Muslim fasting month of Ramzan is about to end.ADVERTISEMENT
Dargah Hazratbal and other mosques and shrines across the valley were brimming with devout Muslims, late night reports reaching Kashmir Observer said
The Night of Qadr can fall on any of the odd-numbered nights of the last ashra of Ramazan. While most people believe it is likely to fall on the 27th night, some also believe that it falls on the 23rd night.
Muslims across the world perform night-long prayers to celebrate the first revelation of the Holy Quran to Prophet Muhammad (Pbuh). Read Also Navigating the Psychosocial Terrain of I'tikaf Balancing Memory & Modernity: The Evolution Of Ramazan In Kashmir
Preachers and religious scholars highlighted the teachings of Islam and various aspects of the life of the Prophet and urged Muslims to follow the same.
Speaking about the significance of Shab-e-Qadr, local resident of Hazratbal, Mohammad Umer said that this night holds immense importance in Islam.“It is believed to be better than a thousand months and marks the revelation of the Quran to Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him). We spend this night in prayers, seeking forgiveness, and asking for blessings,” he said.
Furthermore, political leaders and officials extended their warm greetings to the people on this auspicious occasion.
“All district SSP's and police officials were instructed to facilitate the movement of people and provide support for the smooth observation of the blessed night,” IGP Kashmir Vidhi Kumar Birdi said.“I would also like to extend my greetings to the people of J&K on this blessed occasion and ask people that we are always to help and facilitate them during these concluding days of Ramadan including Eid.”Soon after Maghrib prayers, faithful were seen rushing towards the revered shrine of Hazrabal and Charar-e-Shareef for nightlong prayers. Many people were seen climbing the stairs of the shrine of Hazrat Sultan
Arifeen (RA) in downtown. The biggest night-long congregation was recorded at Hazratbal and Charar-e-Shareef shrines besides other shrines and masjids across the Valley.
Meanwhile, Anuman-e-Auqaf Jamia Masjid said that following Asr prayers authorities closed the gates of Jamia Masjid while the police asked people to vacate the mosque premises.
“The Auqaf was informed that the observance of taraweeh or Shab Khani on the auspicious occasion of Shab-E-Qadr will not be permitted at the Jama Masjid. Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was again placed under house arrest earlier this afternoon,” the statement said. The Anjuman Auqaf expresses profound disappointment at the decision of the authorities.
