King Meets Italy President, Calls For Ending Humanitarian Catastrophe In Gaza

Rome, May 2 (Petra)-- His Majesty King Abdullah II met with Italian President Sergio Mattarella in Rome on Thursday, and discussed the latest developments in the region, especially the deteriorating conditions in the Gaza Strip.His Majesty called for reaching a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, putting an end to the humanitarian catastrophe in the Strip, and allowing the unimpeded flow of aid through all possible means.During the meeting held at Quirinale Palace and attended by His Royal Highness Prince Ghazi bin Muhammad, His Majesty's chief adviser for religious and cultural affairs and personal envoy, the King reiterated that there can be no peace nor stability in the region without a just solution to the Palestinian issue on the basis of the two-state solution.His Majesty expressed appreciation for Italy's support for the two-state solution.The two leaders also discussed the deep-rooted ties between the two countries and peoples.President Mattarella said Italy shares Jordan's position, particularly regarding efforts to reach a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and create a political horizon that leads to achieving peace on the basis of the two-state solution.The president commended Jordan's efforts in delivering aid to Gaza and mitigating the suffering of Gazans, noting the importance of the Kingdom's role at such a critical time for the region.President Mattarella warned of the consequences of a military invasion of Rafah and an expansion of conflict in the region.Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan, Jordan's Ambassador to Italy Qais Abu Daieh, and a number of senior Italian officials attended the meeting.