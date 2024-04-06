Hyderabad-Based Preca Solutions Honoured With CIDC Vishwakarma Award For Outstanding Precast Construction

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Apr 6 (KNN)

Preca Solutions Pvt Ltd, a leading precast construction company based in Hyderabad, has been recognised with a prestigious national award for their outstanding work on the Birla Open Minds International School project.



The 15th CIDC Vishwakarma Awards, organised by the Construction Industry Development Council (CIDC) under the NITI Aayog, honoured Preca in the 'Best Pre-Engineered Precast Building' category at a formal ceremony held on Thursday at the Indian Habitat Center in New Delhi.

Preca's innovative design and execution have resulted in a modern, sustainable, and cost-effective building that serves as a benchmark for future precast projects in the region.

The CIDC Vishwakarma Awards are considered one of the most prestigious accolades in the Indian construction industry, celebrating excellence, innovation, and best practices across various categories.



Preca's achievement in the 'Best Pre-Engineered Precast Building' category highlights the company's expertise in leveraging precast technology to create high-quality, efficient, and environmentally friendly structures.

Joining Shridhar CN at the award ceremony were Mr. Chetan M. Sonune and Mr. Krishna Vamsi Prathipati, key members of the Preca team instrumental in the success of the Birla Open Minds International School project.

With this national recognition, Preca Solutions reinforces its position as a leader in the precast construction industry, setting new benchmarks for excellence and inspiring others to embrace sustainable and innovative building practices.

(KNN Bureau)