Home Minister Amit Shah's Assam Rally Postponed

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, April 6 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah's programme in Assam has been postponed, said state Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Ashok Singhal.

He told IANS: "Home Minister Shah's rally has been postponed. We have been waiting for new dates."

Minister Shah's meeting was organised in Gohpur town in Biswanath district. He was scheduled to address a massive public rally on April 8.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend his first public programme in the Nalbari district after the announcement of poll dates on April 17.