Home Minister Amit Shah's Assam Rally Postponed

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, April 6 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah's programme in Assam has been postponed, said state Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Ashok Singhal.
He told IANS: "Home Minister Shah's rally has been postponed. We have been waiting for new dates."
Minister Shah's meeting was organised in Gohpur town in Biswanath district. He was scheduled to address a massive public rally on April 8.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend his first public programme in the Nalbari district after the announcement of poll dates on April 17.
MENAFN06042024000231011071ID1108065475
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.