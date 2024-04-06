Why South Korean Actress-Singer Hyeri Is Satisfied With Her Life And Feels Very Lucky

(MENAFN- IANS) Seoul, April 6 (IANS) South Korean actress-singer Hyeri has said that she is satisfied with her life and expressed how grateful and lucky she feels.

Hyeri invited comedian Jo Se Ho and actor Nam Chang Hee as special guests on the latest episode of her YouTube show 'Hyell's Club', reports allkpop.

Jo Se Ho asked Hyeri, "What do you get excited about?"

She replied, "I am very similar to Nam Chang Hee Oppa. I get excited to stay home and do nothing."

Jo Se Ho asked Hyeri, "How do you feel living as Hyeri? Of course many people like you but you must have worries of your own, too. So, I wonder how it would feel like living as Hyeri."

She replied: "I feel good. When I showed up in the show 'You Quiz on the Block,' the most difficult thing was that I had to talk about my story and talk about things that were tough in my life. but to be honest, there's nothing... (that greatly bothered me). So I just ended up dancing on the show."

She continued: "I think I'm very lucky. People like me whatever I do."

Jo Se Ho added: "I heard that luck doesn't come to someone who stays and does nothing. Eventually, luck happens when you bump into each other, meet someone, and chat with others. Anyway, that luck came to you because you weren't staying still. But it's great that you're embracing it well."

Hyeri rose to fame as the youngest member of girl group Girl's Day, and was named as the "Nation's Little Sister" by the South Korean media due to her popularity after featuring in“Real Men”.

She has worked as female lead in ''Reply 1988', one of the highest-rated K-dramas and her latest included 'My Roommate Is a Gumiho'.