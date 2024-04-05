Yaum-Al-Quds 2024: Kashmiris Rally For Al-Aqsa Liberation

Rallies and demonstrations were held at many places across the length and breadth of Kashmir valley. People from the mostly Shia community participated in the rallies. The demonstrators raised pro-Palestine and anti-Israel slogans and called for an end to the Zionist occupation of the holy land.

Largest procession in Srinagar city was taken out from Gupkar shrine on Dal Lake Boulevard. Processions were also taken out in Hassanabad and Zadibal localities of the Old city. Big procession marched through the Magam bazar in north Kashmir with a sizeable number of women joining the rally. Similar demonstrations were held in Budgam town and many areas across Baramulla district.

Smaller processions were taken out from Baghwanpora

in Srinagar, Balhama, Khanda and scores of other places.

Addressing a gathering at Chattabal Maulana Masroor Abbas Ansari reiterated his support for the Palestinian cause and denounced the mute response of the International community to the genocide of Palestinians in Gaza.

In central Kashmir's Budgam district, a massive procession led by Anjuman-e-Sharie Shiayan Chief Agha Syed Hassan was carried out from Imambargah Budgam. Thousands of people participated in the procession.

Similar procession was led by Agha Syed Hadi al Musawi al Safavi from Bemina Imambargah. Agha Hadi also highlighted the plight of Palestinians and the need for liberation of the first Qibla from the Zionist clutches.

Reports of demonstrations were also received from different parts of north and south Kashmir including Pattan, Mirgund and Laweypora in North Kashmir and several areas of South Kashmir.

Similarly, thousands of people marked the day in Kargil with processions held

after Fridayprayers.

This year Quds rallies saw a remarkable surge in attendance compared to last year, coinciding with the Israeli war on Gaza. The event drew significant crowds indicating heightened public concern and solidarity with the Palestinians.



Amidst the backdrop of escalating violence, where over 33,000 Palestinians, including thousands of women and children, have lost their lives so far, protestors say, the rallies carried out every year serve as an expression of support for the people of Palestine.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now