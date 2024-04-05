(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



SOBRsafe, a provider of next-generation transdermal alcohol detection and monitoring technology, is currently focusing on behavioral health, justice and licensing

ALYST Health, a company that offers concierge addiction treatment services, recently made an initial purchase of the SOBRsure(TM) alcohol detection wristbands and has begun integrating them for client use

SOBRsure is a fitness-style passive alcohol monitoring wristband designed for advanced alcohol safety, support and recovery for individuals

The wristband comes with numerous features, including privacy-focused continuous remote monitoring, alcohol detection, app-based reporting, GPS tracking and removal alerts SOBRsafe's hardware products connect to powerful real-time reporting software through which the devices deliver immediate insights, ensuring alcohol monitoring with dignity

SOBRsafe (NASDAQ: SOBR) , a provider of next-generation transdermal (touch-based) alcohol detection technology, recently announced that ALYST Health, a company that offers the first and only fully at-home addiction treatment program accredited by the Joint Commission, has made an initial purchase of the SOBRsure(TM) alcohol detection wristbands for use in its concierge addiction treatment services. According to the announcement, ALYST has already begun integrating the wristbands for client use ( ).

Launched in October 2023, SOBRsure is a fitness-style passive alcohol monitoring wristband designed for advanced alcohol safety, support and recovery for individuals ( ). Like SOBRsafe's other solution, the SOBRcheck(TM), SOBRsure operates on the principle of transdermal science to detect...

