Pudu Robotics Expands Into Industrial Robotics Market Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Pudu Robotics , a provider of service robotics, has launched its first robot designed expressly for industrial applications – the Pudu T300.

The Pudu T300 features superior maneuverability with an ability to navigate efficiently through the variety of narrow passageways commonly found in industrial facilities.

The Pudu T300 also includes“map-and-go” functionality that allows for immediate use without network connectivity, unlike many industrial robots that depend on extensive network setup.

Manufacturers worldwide are struggling to adapt to changing market demands and production variability. As a result, creating more agile, responsive and flexible production lines has become crucial.

The Pudu T300 is specifically designed to fill this need in the material logistics of discrete manufacturing, handling tasks like delivering supplies to production lines, transferring materials between different production areas, and assisting in the delivery of samples for quality inspection.

