Minister Of Science, Education Meets With Russian Ambassador To Azerbaijan

On April 5, 2024, Emin Amrullayev, the Minister of Science andEducation of the Republic of Azerbaijan, met Mikhail Yevdokimov,the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the RussianFederation to our country.

The current state of relations in the fields of science andeducation, as well as cooperation perspectives between the twocountries, were discussed during the meeting.