Financial Planning Standards Board India & Manipal Academy Of BFSI To Enhance Professional Financial Planning Services In The Country

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, 5th April 2024 - The Financial Planning Standards Board India (FPSB India), the Indian subsidiary of Financial Planning Standards Board Ltd. (FPSB Ltd.) and, home to over 2,731 CFPÂ® professionals in India and part of a global network of more than 223,700 CFP professionals worldwide has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Manipal Academy of BFSI (MABFSI), a leading talent development and employee productivity solutions provider across Indiaâ€TMs banking and finance services industry. MABFSI is dedicated to elevating the financial planning profession through various initiatives.



This collaboration will include offering CFPÂ® certification to MABFSI students and alumni, empowering them with the skillset and certifications to excel in the dynamic world of financial services within the BFSI industry.



Krishan Mishra, CEO, FPSB India, expressed his views on this collaboration, "Through our strategic alliance with Manipal Academy of BFSI, FPSB India reinforces its commitment to shaping the future of financial planning. This MoU signifies a pivotal milestone in our mission to elevate the standards of the profession. By offering CFP certification to MABFSI students and alumni, we equip them with essential skills for success in the ever-evolving landscape of financial services. Moreover, this collaboration opens avenues for impactful B2B engagements within the BFSI sector, fostering growth and innovation. Together, we are trying to empower individuals to thrive in the dynamic realm of finance, driving excellence and integrity in every aspect of their practice."



Robin Bhowmik, Chief Business Officer, Manipal Academy of BFSI, showed his enthusiasm over this collaboration, "We are excited to partner with FPSB India and offer CFP certifications to our learners. This certification will enable them to excel in the dynamic financial services landscape. This collaboration is testament to Manipal Academy of BFSIâ€TMs commitment toward fostering excellence in banking and financial training and deployment. We eagerly look forward to nurturing new talent and certifying them under this program empowering the future of banking and financial services through skilled and first-day productive talent.â€



About FPSB India:



FPSB India is the leading financial planning body in India and is dedicated to establishing, upholding, and promoting professional standards in financial planning throughout India. FPSB India offers the globally recognized CFP certification, which represents excellence in financial planning through rigorous competency and ethical standards. It is home to over 2,731 CFP professionals in India and part of a global network of organizations representing more than 223,700 CFP professionals worldwide.



FPSB India is the Indian subsidiary of Financial Planning Standards Board Ltd. (FPSB Ltd.), the global standards-setting body for the financial planning profession and owner of the international CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER certification program.



FPSB Ltd. owns the CFP, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER and the outside the United States. FPSB Ltd. licenses these marks to FPSB Institute India Pvt. Ltd to administer CFP certification in India. For more information, visit fpsb



About Manipal Academy of BFSI:



Manipal Academy of BFSIÂ is a leading talent development and employee productivity solutions provider across Indiaâ€TMs banking and finance services industry. With faculty bringing professional expertise into training, the academy combines conceptual learning with real-time experiential learning to equip professionals with relevant skills. With 300,000 professionals trained across banking, insurance and financial services, Manipal Academy of BFSI has partnered to hire and train for over 50 leading banks, insurance, and non-banking financial services in India. Today, the academy of BFSI annually trains over 15000 BFSI industry professionals for its industry partners in traditional operations, sales, and new-gen BFSI roles.

Company :-The Reppro

User :- Sakshi Singh

Email :...

Mobile:- 9990073983