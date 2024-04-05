AZERNEWS Releases Another Print Issue

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper wasreleased on April 5.

The new edition includes several interesting articles, such as"Azerbaijan, Republic of Congo open new horizons in economiccooperation"; "Azerbaijan steps up strategic initiatives in GreenEnergy"; "SOCAR positions itself to become major player inRomania's energy sector"; "Global shift towards green energy:Pathway to sustainable future" etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association ofNewspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at .