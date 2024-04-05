Azerbaijan, WB Discuss Speeding Up Execution Of AZURE Project

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov received adelegation of the World Bank`s mission on Energy, Azernews reports.

Roger Koma Kunil, senior specialist in energy, head of the taskgroup, experience manager Stephanie Gil and other representativesof the bank attended at the meeting. The sides discussed the issuesrelated to the financing of the strengthening of the transmissionnetwork in order to ensure the integration of renewable energysources into the network.

Strengthening of the network for the integration of up to 2 GWrenewable energy sources into the energy system, the implementationstatus and financing possibilities of measures to connect the 1 GWsolar and wind power plants to be built by the "Masdar" company tothe network were reviewed. Within the framework of the AZUREproject, the importance of speeding up the relevant processes forthe timely implementation of the connection of the 315 MW "Bank"and 445 MW "Bilasuvar" solar power plants to the energy system wasnoted.

At the meeting, the works carried out on the "Support to theEnergy Efficiency Fund and Road Map of the National RenovationProgram" component of the "Energy Efficiency and Climate" technicalassistance project within the framework of the AZTAF program, aswell as other aspects of the energy cooperation agenda with theWorld Bank, were exchanged.