Russian Military Death Toll In Ukraine Up To Almost 446K

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The total combat losses the Russian invasion army sustained in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to April 5, 2024, amount to 445,900, including 860 killed or wounded in the past day alone.
That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.
Also, Ukraine's Defense Forces destroyed 7,033 Russian tanks (+15 in the past day), 13,459 (+73) armored fighting vehicles, 11,221 (+50) artillery systems, 1,029 (+3) multiple rocket launchers, 747 (+1) air defense systems, 347 warplanes, 325 helicopters, 8,847 (+30) operational and tactical-level UAVs, 2,059 (+0) cruise missiles, 26 warships/cutters, a submarine, 14,922 (+61) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 1,849 (+4) units of specialized equipment. Read also:
The latest reports on Russian losses in Ukraine are being verified.
Ukraine's missile forces hit a manpower and weapons cluster, two artillery systems, a radar, an e-warfare system, and two air defense systems.
