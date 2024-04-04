Crown Prince Joins Veterans For Iftar

Amman, April 4 (Petra)-- His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, the Regent, on Thursday joined veterans for an iftar, hosted by the Hashemite Commission for Disabled Soldiers.Crown Prince Al Hussein and the attendees also performed the maghreb prayer.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.