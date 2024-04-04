Techmediabreaks Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) Marks Strategic Milestone In Industrialization Of High-Tension Battery Packs

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) , a leader in electric marine propulsion, today announced the commissioning of its partner Neogy, a subsidiary of Startek Energy Group, state-of-the-art lithium battery production facility in Pompignac, France. According to the announcement, this pivotal development marks a significant milestone in the industrialization of high-tension battery packs designed specifically for Vision Marine's innovative electric boating solutions.“The use of HV batteries in the nautical industry demands a very high level of safety and mastery of the technology,” said Xavier Montagne, CTO of Vision Marine.“It's not just a matter of designing the right battery but also of producing it! We immediately identified Neogy because of its mastery of the technology, but it was certainly their exemplary factory that convinced us.”

About Vision Marine Technologies Inc.

Vision Marine Technologies epitomizes the marine industry's shift towards electric propulsion, offering the pioneering E-Motion(TM) outboard powertrain system. This innovative technology represents a significant leap forward in marine propulsion, combining advanced battery packs, inverters and high-efficiency motors with proprietary software and assembly techniques. Vision Marine's commitment to eco-friendly electric powerboats is reshaping the recreational boating experience, offering higher speeds, longer ranges and smoother rides than traditional internal combustion engine boats. With a focus on design, innovation and craftsmanship, Vision Marine continues to redefine recreational boating for a more sustainable future. For more information, visit the company's website at

