Friend3, A Social Dapp, Has Listed On Coinw Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) CoinW, the world's pioneering cryptocurrency trading platform, has listed F3 on the Innovation Zone. For all CoinW users, the F3/USDT trading pair has been officially available for trading on 3rd April 2024, at 9:00 (UTC). To celebrate the listing of F3, we are launching the“Join the F3 bounty program: Register & Trade & Retweet” event with a reward pool of 4,000 USDT.







Revolutionizing Social Monetization

Friend3 emerges as a leading social dApp, offering a dynamic ecosystem where individuals can seamlessly connect, create, and earn within the Web3 paradigm. At its core, Friend3 is reshaping the traditional landscape of social media by introducing customizable pay-per-group communities and a decentralized donation mechanism, empowering users to monetize their social interactions and content creation efforts.

Friend3's unique value proposition lies in its ability to democratize social monetization, offering customizable pricing groups that incentivize creators and early members alike. By fostering economic inclusion and empowering users to monetize their contributions, Friend3 aims to bridge the gap between content creators and consumers, thereby fostering a more equitable digital economy.

Key Features of Friend3:

– Customizable Pay-Per-Group Communities: Friend3 introduces customizable pricing groups that empower creators to set their own pricing curves for memberships, fostering high-quality content and communities.

– Decentralized Governance: Friend3's decentralized governance model enables community-driven decision-making, ensuring transparency and inclusivity in platform development and management.

– Smart Contract & Data Security: Audited smart contracts and strategic partnerships ensure both transactional and data integrity, providing users with a secure and transparent experience.

– Economic Inclusion: Friend3's unique monetization model caters to both content creators and regular users, fostering a more inclusive financial ecosystem where all participants can earn and contribute.

– Broad Application: Beyond social interaction, Friend3's pricing group mechanism disrupts various rights-based scenarios, extending its impact and utility across multiple domains.

– Robust Partnerships: Backed by industry giants like BNB Chain and OKX, Friend3 is poised for sustained growth and ecosystem development.

$4,000 USDT Limited-Time Offer for CoinW Community

To celebrate the listing, 4,000 USDT equivalent F3 prize pool has been up for grabs from April 3nd, 2024, at 9:00 to April 9th, 2024, at 16:00 (UTC). By participating in events such as registration, trading, and community events, CoinW users have the opportunity to share in a prize pool of $4,000 USDT. To claim your rewards, please click here .

About CoinW

CoinW is a pioneering crypto trading platform that prioritizes security, transparency, and user-centric principles. With advanced technology, deep liquidity, and a wide range of supported cryptocurrencies, the company has amassed a broad user base to become one of the world's most secure crypto exchanges. Committed to security, transparency, and compliance, the CoinW exchange upholds the highest regulatory standards and actively contributes to the advancement of the crypto industry. To learn more about CoinW, you can visit the official website , and follow CoinW's Twitter Accoun , Btok , and Telegram Group .

About Friend3

Friend3 is a pioneering social dApp that empowers users to connect, create, and earn in the Web3 world. By introducing customizable pay-per-group communities and a decentralized donation mechanism, Friend3 revolutionizes social monetization while promoting economic inclusion and financial sovereignty.