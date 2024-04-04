Olivia Colman And Benedict Cumberbatch To Perform In Remake Of War Of Roses

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Searchlight Pictures has announced that Olivia Colman andBenedict Cumberbatch will play in a new version of the story abouta couple of Roses, directed by Jay Roach, who shot the filmfranchises "Austin Powers" and "Meet the Parents." The screenwriteris Tony McNamara ("The Poor and the Unfortunate", "Cruella","Genius"), Azernews reports, citing foreign mediaoutlets.

The film tells about the ideal couple Theo (Cumberbatch) and Ivy(Colman), who have a successful career, wonderful children, andwonderful relationships. But behind the beautiful facade lies apowder keg of rivalry and rage that erupts when Theo's professionaldreams are shattered.

Matthew Greenfield, president of Searchlight, said: "Roses is anincredibly funny, wonderful, and at the same time deeply humanstory... We have a dream team led by Jay, Benedict, Olivia, and Tony,who have made this dream come true."

The original English title "The War of the Roses" refers notonly to the surnames of Oliver and Barbara Rose but also to theEnglish "Wars of the Red and White Roses", a 30-year series ofbloody dynastic conflicts between factions of the English nobilityin the second half of the 15th century.

The original version of The War of the Roses was released in1989 with Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner in the lead roles actors played a couple who decided to divorce and started areal war in the process of clarifying their relationship. Thedirector of this film was Danny DeVito, who played the role of alawyer in the film.

The current project is considered to be a "reworking" of thelate Warren Adler's 1981 novel The Source. The project involvesproduction companies associated with both main roles. According toDeadline, Cumberbatch will produce the film under his ownSunnyMarch banner along with Leah Clark and Adam Ekland, who havebeen working on the project since 2017.