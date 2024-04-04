European Space Agency To Simulate A Solar Eclipse

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The European Space Agency will simulate a total solar eclipseusing two artificial satellites, Azernews reports,citing foreign media outlets.

The satellites will be placed in such a way that they cast ashadow on each other. Thanks to the artificial eclipse, it will beeasy to observe the corona of the Sun.

Since the Sun's radiation is strong, its crown can only beobserved during an eclipse. This is also short-term will be able to observe an artificial eclipse strawfor up to seven hours.