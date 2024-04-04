President Ilham Aliyev Congratulates President Of Senegal Bassirou Diomaye Faye

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatoryletter to the President of the Republic of Senegal Bassirou DiomayeFaye on the occasion of his recent victory at the presidentialelections.

According to Azernews, the letter reads as follows:

Dear Mr. President,

I sincerely congratulate you on assuming the office of thePresident of the Republic of Senegal, and I wish you success inyour responsible activities for the prosperity of the friendlySenegalese people.

The friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Senegal are basedon good traditions. It is gratifying that our countries enjoyeffective cooperation both bilaterally and within internationalorganizations, notably within the framework of the UN and theNon-Aligned Movement.

Your resolute efforts to eradicate lingering neo-colonialistpolicies are commendable in the modern era. Your support for theBaku Initiative Group established during Azerbaijan's Non-AlignedMovement chairmanship is a clear manifestation of your efforts incombating colonialism and its new forms, as well as in protectingthe rights of peoples suffering from colonialism and ensuring theirnatural rights.

I believe that we will exert joint efforts for furtherdevelopment of relations between Azerbaijan and Senegal in thespirit of friendship, in line with the interests of our peoples,and for the successful continuation of our effective cooperationwithin multilateral institutions.

I would like to seize the opportunity to convey my sincerestwishes and extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and yourpeople, on behalf of myself and the Azerbaijani people, as youcelebrate the national holiday of the Republic of Senegal -Independence Day.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 4 April 2024