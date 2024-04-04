Cannabis Stock News Bite - Tilray Brands (Nasdaq: TLRY) (TSX: TLRY) Stock Trends On 420

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Cannabis stock news bite - Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY) (TSX: TLRY ), a leading global cannabis lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company, is one of the trending stocks for investors on 420 in Canadian markets.

The stock is trading at $3.8800, up 0.0400 or 1.0417%, with a high of $4.00 on the TSX, with higher than normal volume.

Today Tilray announced its latest product lineup and 420 celebratory activations across Canada.

Tilray's cannabis brands including GOOD SUPPLY®, REDECAN®, BROKEN COAST®, SOLEI®, Mollo®, and XMG® will be activating a series of educational 420 budtender events in stores across Canada in partnership with over 1000 Canadian cannabis retailers nationwide. Cannabis enthusiasts and cannabis-curious consumers alike are invited to learn about Tilray Brands' products at local cannabis retailers.

In celebration of 420 and the ever-changing landscape of cannabis innovation and culture, Tilray Brands invites consumers to explore a new range of diverse cannabis products from its leading brands.

Flower:

Redecan Space Age Cake: A profoundly potent hybrid offering creamy vanilla, nutty, and ammonia flavours in our signature straight-cut, hemp-wrapped pre-rolls. This Girl Scout Cookies x Snow Lotus cross is everything to love about cookies strains. Now Available in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in 3.5g and 14g.

Good Supply Melon Dream: This sweet sativa-leaning hybrid is a mix of fruit and diesel aromas featuring dominant terpenes of caryophyllene, humulene and limonene, delivering the ultimate mellow vibe. Now available in Ontario and Alberta.

Broken Coast EmergenZ and Cherry Cheesecake: Broken Coast presents two exceptional strains for 420 with unique aromas and taste profiles. 'Cherry Cheesecake,' delivers a unique trio of cherry, cheese, and sour aromas, and 'EmergenZ' energizes the senses, with the zesty flavours of tangerine, citrus, grapefruit, and pine. Now available in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia.

Beverages:

XMG+ Non-Carbonated Banana Brain-Freeze and Berry Rocket: 'Banana Brain-Freeze' is a symphony of tropical sweetness while Berry Rocket is a flavour fusion of juicy berries. Both feature 10mg of THC and 10mg of CBG along with guarana extract in a 355mL can, now available in Ontario and Alberta with anticipated expansion nationwide.

Solei Cold Brews in Peach Cranberry and Wildberry Hibiscus: Both brews are made with refreshing true-to-fruit juice blends and a black tea base. Peach Cranberry is made with 5mg of THC and 10mg of CBG and Wildberry Hibiscus is made with 5mg of THC and 10mg of CBD featuring. Both are available in Ontario, and Peach Cranberry is available in British Columbia, along with further national launches across Canada.

Mollo Seltzers in Lemon, Mango, and Pineapple: Best sipped slow, each new Mollo Seltzer contains 10mg of high-purity THC formulated with nano-emulsified cannabinoids without any cannabis aftertaste in three fantastic natural flavours, along with its CBG sidekick of 20mg, all in a sleek 355mL can. All flavours are available in Ontario, with Mango and Pineapple available in British Columbia and further national releases coming this summer.

Read the company's full news and disclaimer here:

Research more cannabis stocks with Investorideas stock directory

About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all. Our original branded content includes podcasts such as Exploring Mining, Cleantech, Crypto Corner, Cannabis News, and the AI Eye. We also create free investor stock directories for sectors including mining, crypto, renewable energy, gaming, biotech, tech, sports and more. Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to help tell their story to interested investors. Paid content is always disclosed.

Investorideas is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. More disclaimer info: More disclaimer and disclosure info Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas newswire News-Upload/ and tickertagstocknews Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country.