Odisha's Nano Businesses Get Boost With Swakalpa Initiatives

(MENAFN- KNN India) Bhubaneswar, Apr 4 (KNN) The World Skill Centre in Bhubaneswar recently hosted Swakalpa Sahajoga II, a landmark event that brought together 100 nano entrepreneurs, mentors, industry experts, and partners.

The event witnessed the launch of the Swakalpa Suraksha initiative, in collaboration with United India Insurance Company Ltd. This initiative aims to provide insurance support to nano businesses, helping them mitigate risks and secure their future.

Richa Pramod Kushwa, Senior Business Manager, United India Insurance Ltd., explained how this insurance can protect businesses from various risks like fire, natural calamities, burglary, and personal accidents, enhancing their resilience in adversity.

Additionally, the Swakalpa Bandhu Platform was unveiled, offering mentorship from industry experts to accelerate the growth of nano businesses. Mentees can now access invaluable insights and expertise to avoid pitfalls, make informed decisions, and capitalise on growth opportunities.

The event also witnessed the signing of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with Kosha, DIVAVI Enterprises-Gaon ka Bazar, Millet Magic Foundation, ONDC, and Bharat Pe.

These partnerships aim to enhance Swakalpa mentees' access to credit, online marketing, digital transactions, and technology, further bolstering their entrepreneurial journey.

Interactive sessions were conducted with nano entrepreneurs, providing them with new opportunities and strategies for scaling their businesses.

The Swakalpa program, supported by the Odisha Skill Development Authority, World Skill Centre, Asian Development Bank, and implemented by Palladium, aims to train 10,000 youths in self-employment and establish 1,000 micro-businesses in Odisha, with a focus on ensuring 25 per cent female participation.

The program fosters economic growth by providing entrepreneurs with essential resources and connections.

(KNN Bureau)