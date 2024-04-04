Damen, BKN301 Introduce 'Damen Cash' App To Enhance E-Payments, Foster Financial Inclusion

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Damen, a pioneer in electronic payments, together with BKN301 Group, a leader in digital payments and Banking-as-a-Service within the MENA region, have proudly unveiled their latest innovation, the“Damen Cash” mobile app.

Aligned with Egypt's Vision 2030, this partnership is dedicated to delivering secure and user-friendly e-payment solutions that support the nation's financial inclusion objectives and digital transformation ambitions, backed by a solid digital infrastructure and legal frameworks.

“Damen Cash” is designed to simplify and accelerate financial transactions, diminishing the dependence on physical currency. The service caters to all societal segments, including low-income individuals and those in distant locales, offering a straightforward and secure method for electronic payments, thereby granting more efficient access to financial services.

The app also allows for the convenient payment of recurring bills, such as utilities, telecommunications, and educational fees, in addition to facilitating instalments, charitable contributions, mobile top-ups, and the ability to monitor these transactions monthly. The integration of swift payment features and transaction tracking significantly improves the customer experience.

Samah Al-Mallah, CEO of Damen, expressed enthusiasm for the launch:“With 'Damen Cash,' we are excited to extend our sophisticated e-payment services across Egyptian governorates, providing a solution that is both accessible and adaptable to the needs of our citizens. Our goal is to drive progress in Egypt's fintech and e-payment landscape while championing the cause of financial inclusion.”

Stiven Muccioli, Founder & CEO of BKN301 Group, remarked:“Our partnership with Damen, a distinguished entity in the sector, signifies a tremendous growth opportunity for our financial and payment service technologies in the MENA region. This venture represents a key step forward in our mission to transform Egypt's predominantly cash-based payment ecosystem, especially in its most isolated areas.”

Through its state-of-the-art fintech offerings, the company presents innovative payment solutions to businesses across MENA, characterized by minimal fees and an exceptional user experience.