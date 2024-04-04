'Yogi Is A Goon, Will Die In Jail': UP Man After Ansari's Death, Asks Why PM Modi Is Not In Prison (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a recent development in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, a man was caught on camera expressing his outrage, directly targeting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and making inflammatory remarks. The man, whose identity remains undisclosed, was filmed referring to the Chief Minister as a "goon" and boldly asserting that Yogi Adityanath would meet his end behind bars.

This incident unfolded after the demise of Mukhtar Ansari, a controversial figure in Uttar Pradesh politics.

The video footage, which circulated widely on social media platforms, captured the man criticizing Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath despite residing in a state governed by the BJP. His use of derogatory language against both the Chief Minister and the Prime Minister raised eyebrows and sparked discussions about freedom of expression and political dissent.

The incident occurred against the backdrop of Mukhtar Ansari's death, a five-time MLA who passed away at Rani Durgawati Medical College after being transferred from Banda jail due to deteriorating health.

With over 60 criminal cases against him, Ansari had been imprisoned in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab since 2005. While a post-mortem confirmed cardiac arrest as the cause of death, allegations of foul play surfaced, prompting a magisterial inquiry.

Opposition parties voiced skepticism regarding the circumstances of Ansari's demise, echoing concerns raised by his family about the possibility of "slow poisoning" during his custody in Banda jail.