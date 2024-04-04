Meet 'Akashteer', Indian Army's New Command And Control System

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a significant advancement aimed at bolstering India's defence capabilities and technological prowess, the Indian Army's Corps of Army Air Defence has initiated the induction of the 'Akashteer Command and Control Systems.' The commencement of Akashteer deployment marks the flagging off of the initial batch of Control Centres from BEL Ghaziabad on April 4, 2024.

Developed by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) as part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, the Akashteer Project is set to substantially elevate the operational efficiency and integration of the Army's Air Defence mechanisms. It represents a cutting-edge initiative focused on automating Air Defence Control and Reporting processes through digitalization.

With the Indian Army declaring 2024 as the“Year of Tech Absorption,” various initiatives are underway to incorporate niche technologies and systems into its arsenal.









The induction of Akashteer Control Centres stands out as a major milestone in the Army's journey towards transformation, catering to both present and future requirements of intricate air defence operations.

Akashteer aims to revolutionize air defence operations by seamlessly integrating radar and communication systems at all levels into a unified network. This integration promises unparalleled situational awareness and control, enabling rapid engagement of hostile targets, mitigating the risk of friendly fire incidents, and ensuring the safety of friendly aircraft operating in contested airspace.

An essential feature of Akashteer is its focus on mobility and resilience. The system's Control Centres are designed to be vehicle-based and mobile, ensuring operational capabilities are maintained even in challenging communication environments.

Overall, the Akashteer system is poised to achieve complete automation of air defence operations, significantly enhancing India's air defence posture and readiness.

