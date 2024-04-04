IPL 2024: Punjab Kings Clinch Thrilling Victory Over Gujarat Titans In Nail-Biter

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Punjab Kings' dynamic finishers, Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma, showcased their prowess in the slog overs, orchestrating a remarkable performance that propelled Punjab Kings to a thrilling victory in the final over. With this win, the visitors secured their second victory of the season by 3 wickets.

The Gujarat Titans posted a challenging total of 199/4 in their allotted 20 overs, with skipper Shubman Gill leading the charge with a splendid 89 off 48 deliveries, anchoring the innings from start to finish. Rahul Tewatia's quickfire 23 off 8 balls in the closing stages, along with valuable contributions from Sai Sudharsan and the returning Kane Williamson, further bolstered the Titans' total.

However, the Kings' chase didn't kick off as smoothly as they hoped, losing Shikhar Dhawan early in the 2nd over, followed by Jonny Bairstow's dismissal within the powerplay. Nonetheless, Prabhsimran Singh's aggressive knock of 35 runs off 24 balls provided some momentum to the Kings' innings.