National Floors Direct Receives Buyer’S Choice Awards From Consumeraffairs Based On Real Consumer Reviews And Experiences

Buyer's Choice Awards are given after a rigorous analysis of reviews that reveal what aspects of the buying journey are most important to buyers, using advanced sentence-by-sentence sentiment analysis, or "emotional decoding". The awards singled out companies that garnered the highest rates of positive sentiments and ratings, reflecting genuine joy and satisfaction among purchasers.

National Floors Direct wins in four categories

"Our Buyer's Choice Awards signify the companies that are really good at helping consumers make that one-time investment in something they've not had to understand until now," said Zac Carman, CEO of ConsumerAffairs.

“The Buyer's Choice Awards winners are proven by reviews and ratings to fulfill their customers' handful of super-high-priority needs,” added Carman.

National Floors Direct won for Best Experience with Staff, Best for Installation, Best Speed of Service, and Best Value for Price.

What kind of consumer reviews produce the award winners?

ConsumerAffairs is widely known for the most authentic reviews on the Internet. Each 2023-2024 review analyzed for the Buyer's Choice Award selection was submitted by a verified reviewer and moderated by a human editor. ConsumerAffairs conducts thorough phone interviews and detailed online surveys to obtain reviews to offer genuine and trustworthy insights into consumers' experiences.

Among the detailed National Floors Direct reviews analyzed by the Buyer's Choice Awards methodology was this one from Kawana from Massachusetts in May :

“It was a pleasure working with National Floors Direct. From the first day, the company promptly responded to my request to schedule an estimate. I was able to schedule an estimate for the next day and was met with a team member who was friendly and knowledgeable. He walked me through the installation process and made sure I understood all of my options. Communication around my installation day was clear and informative. The contractors who installed my new flooring were professional, efficient, and skilled. Thank you again National Floors Direct!”

Another came from Joe from Rhode Island in August :

“The installers were on time, very friendly and professional. Our old rug, padding and tack strips were removed and taken away in a very clean and organized manner. The installer reviewed the new floor with me making sure it was the product I ordered. The install was perfect. Making sure the direction of the floor was correct. All cuts and corners were on point. Installers cleaned the entire area and took all waste away. Would highly recommend them and National Floors Direct.”

The accolades received by National Floors Direct affirm its commitment to customer-centric services, timeliness and quality of service.

“Our team is committed to delivering the best quality experience to every customer at every opportunity,” said a spokesperson at National Floors Direct.“We are honored to receive this Buyer's Choice Award, which reflects our priorities and demonstrates how dedicated we are to delivering exceptional, world-class service to everyone we serve.”

About National Floors Direct:

National Floors Direct provides high-quality flooring to suit your specific needs. In 2005, with years of experience running physical floor covering stores behind us, we crafted the ideal shopping experience for carpet and flooring. It combines all the positives of traditional retail without any drawbacks. If you're searching for leading brands in carpet and flooring, unbeatable deals, customized service, unmatched expertise, and prompt professional installation, National Floors Direct is your dream destination. For more information, please visit: .

