YR Media’S Adult ISH Podcast Season 11 Spotlights Young Leaders “Standing Up”

Oakland, California, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adult ISH , the award-winning advice, culture, and storytelling podcast from YR Media and part of the Radiotopia podcast network from PRX, is launching its 11th season with the first of ten episodes dropping Thursday, April 11, 2024. The weekly seasonal show, true to YR Media's mission of centering the voices of underrepresented storytellers ages 14 to 24, features Signal Award-winning co-hosts Nyge Turner and Dominique“Dom” French . Together, they guide Gen Z contributors through topics ranging from the impact of book bans on the culture, youth homelessness, Indigenous rights, and a refresher on activists' legal protections, especially if they are in their teens.

Oakland-based Turner and Atlanta-based French, both BIPOC and in their 20s will tackle those tough issues and more, plus welcome a spectrum of guests as part of their overall Season 11 theme of“Standing Up.” Episodes will include:

Knowing Your Political Rights at Any Age: You're constantly encouraged to get politically involved or socially active, but do you know what you're legally allowed to do? What differences are there as a teen versus when you're a legal adult? Turner and French talk with young leaders with the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) to walk through our rights to free speech, peaceful assembly, and protest - and how our constitutional protections may change at school, in public places, or on private property.

Indigenous Sovereignty Today and Tomorrow: Turner and French speak with American-Indian leaders to showcase what tribal sovereignty means and how young people are fighting for treaties to be honored and to enforce their own Indigenous rights in the U.S.

Music For A Movement: Whether you're standing up for your individual rights or our collective future, you'll need a soundtrack to score your version of activism. The co-hosts explore music and its power to drive movements across the country from the Bay Area to DC, how the power of music creates huge cultural moments, and how music exists as the soundtrack for young people's lives.

Food Deserts: Who Gets Healthy Food? Many people living in inner-city neighborhoods, particularly neighborhoods of color, have to go more than a mile to get fresh produce. But why? Turner and French dig up the facts behind food deserts, how they come to exist, and what impacted communities are doing to provide food for themselves.

“I'm so excited for Season 11,” said Turner.“We are sitting down with more guests, collaborating with more young people, and even getting out from behind our mics to connect with people in real life - from going to local farms in the food deserts of the Bay Area to connecting with college students on campus about their mental health. Our goal is to spotlight how young people are standing up for what they believe is important in this moment.”

“Adult ISH has been the first place that I ever felt like I creatively fit in,” said French.“Season 11 is about young people being authentically themselves as they follow their passions.”

“As YR Media celebrates 30 years of impact – producing audio with aspiring teen and young adult podcasters, journalists, and musicians – I'm excited that Adult ISH will amplify even more of our YR Media students' voices in this season,” said YR Media CEO Kyra Kyles.“With more than one million downloads, YR Media is excited to continue to provide a powerful platform that helps elevate tomorrow's leaders in media.”

Adult ISH is available across all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, iHeart, and Overcast.



Adult ISH: @YRAdultISH

Nyge Turner: @NygelT

Dominique Serendipity French: @IntroToFrench

YR Media: @ItsYRMedia Radiotopia: @Radiotopia

About Adult ISH

Adult ISH was created in 2018 by Peabody Award-winning YR Media , and has been downloaded more than one million times. Named by CNN and Discover Pods as an unmissable podcast raising marginalized voices, Adult ISH has been deemed essential listening by The New York Times , AV Club , Harper's Bazaar , and Romper . In 2022 and 2023, Adult ISH won multiple Listener's Choice Signal Awards for Best Conversation Starter, Best Co-Host Team for a Pop Culture Podcast, and Best Bedtime Podcast Individual Episode categories. The show has been recognized in prior years by the Ambie Awards and the Public Media Journalists Association. Colorlines stated,“It helps to hear others, who speak the same awkward language, open up about friendship, immigration, therapy, birth control, and more. That's where Adult ISH comes in.”

About YR Media

YR Media is an award-winning leading media, technology, and music training center and platform for emerging BIPOC content creators, who use their voices to change the world. Headquartered in downtown Oakland, California, with a Midwest hub in Chicago, Illinois, the nonprofit has invested 30 years in helping future generations build foundational skills in journalism and multimedia content creation. They produce journalism, music, graphic design, podcasts, and documentaries that disrupt and shape the mainstream narrative. For more information on YR Media, visit yrmedi .

About Radiotopia from PRX

Created in 2014, Radiotopia from PRX is the first network of its kind. As a network of independent podcasts, Radiotopia empowers audio creators with the artistic freedom to thrive on their own terms and to bring audiences inspired, high-quality, and well-crafted soundscapes. Programming from across Radiotopia has received recognition from the Peabody Awards, the duPont-Columbia Awards, the Tribeca Festival, the National Magazine Awards, and the Pulitzer Prizes.

Immerse yourself in stories and conversations of all kinds - intellectual and emotional, real and imagined, entertaining and thought-provoking. Be part of a community that values bold authenticity and boundless creativity. Discover award-winning audio with vision at Radiotopia .

