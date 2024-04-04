(MENAFN- Baystreet) Velo3D Gains on Millions in Orders

Today's Most Active Stocks: Ford, Google, and More

Shares of Ford Motor (F) are breaking out while Tesla (TSLA) continues to sink. Today, Tesla may try to rally back to the $170 level. Ford is a better bet.

In the first quarter, Ford reported a 6.8% jump in vehicle sales. Among the 508,023 units sold, hybrid sales accounted for 38,421. This is a milestone since hybrid sales grew by 42% Y/Y. EV sales increased by 86% Y/Y to 20,223. It is now the second-best-selling EV brand. Tesla is first. Ford needs consumers, who are hesitant to spend, to buy its Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning pickup truck.

In the AI segment, Alphabet (GOOG) is getting the media's attention. It is reportedly considering putting its most valuable search and AI tools behind a paywall. This is a win-win for the business. The search engine would still attract user traffic. The AI offering would not cannibalize the core search business.

Watch Microsoft (MSFT) carefully today. The software giant, which makes plenty of profits from Office 365 and Windows server solutions, may keep the Bing search engine for free. This would encourage Google search users to switch to Bing instead. Additionally, CoPilot, an AI powered by ChatGPT, is free. Microsoft may keep CoPilot free to build a massive user base.









