Renowned Numismatist Unveils History Of Azerbaijani Coins

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Laman Ismayilova

The National Art Museum has hosted a historical lecture titled"Stamped Coins of Azerbaijan".

Renowned collector and numismatist Rustam Huseynov briefed thelecture participants about the history of stamped coins that wereminted in Azerbaijan in different periods of time, Azernews reports.

Rustam Huseynov provided details on the samples of the AqQoyunlu and Qara Qoyunlu, as well as Safavid coins withcountermarks, highlighting their historical significance.

At the lecture, the numismatist emphasised the importance of thecoins in revealing interesting facts about the rulers and theeconomies of the states.

He underlined that coins often provide more accurate historicaldata that reflects traditional chronicles.

The event received positive feedback from guests, who engaged indiscussions about the circulation of coins and their historicalimplications. The lecture totally captivated attendees with itsunique coin display.

Rustam Huseynov is eager to further share his passion foruncovering lesser-known historical facts with Azerbaijani historyenthusiasts and coin collectors.

The next lecture will be dedicated to Safavid coins.

Founded in 1937, the National Art Museum offers art connoisseurssome of the best examples of decoratively applied arts of WesternEurope.

Over 3,000 items in 60 rooms are on permanent display at themuseum, and around 12,000 items are kept in storage. Here, you cansee masterpieces of the Italian, French, German, and Polish mastersof brush.

The museum has successfully organised and hosted numeroushigh-level international exhibitions, showcasing the works ofrenowned artists.

These exhibitions have not only attracted art enthusiasts buthave also contributed to the cultural exchange between Azerbaijanand other countries.