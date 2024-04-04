What To Expect At Qlik Connect 2024: Qlik Announces 100+ Breakout Sessions, Amazon AWS Returns As A Diamond Sponsor

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This year's session themes focus on unlocking data insights through AI, leveraging automation and augmentation to optimize performance, the power of data for the cloud and more

PHILADELPHIA, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlik® , a global leader in data integration, analytics and artificial intelligence (AI), today announced its breakout sessions and on-site workshops for its annual global customer and partner event, Qlik Connect 2024. Event attendees can choose from over 100 sessions filled with the greatest practitioners, latest innovations and best success stories from Qlik executives and participating companies, including Amazon Web Services (AWS) , BARC Research Inc. , Takeuchi , and more.



Qlik Connect will take place on June 3-5 at the Rosen Shingle Creek in Orlando, Florida.

At Qlik Connect, attendees will receive the tools needed to bring their AI and data strategies to life through Qlik solutions, giving their organizations a trusted data foundation for effective analytics, business impact and competitive advantage.

AWS will serve as a Diamond Sponsor at this year's event, and will host two breakout sessions available to attendees:



Empowering SAP Analytics with Generative AI, Powered by Qlik and AWS Bedrock Building a Chatbot from your Qlik App using AWS: a step-by-step guide

"As a Qlik customer, we've seen firsthand how their technology can transform data into actionable insights. Qlik Connect 2024 presents an exciting opportunity to meet with peers facing similar challenges in leveraging data for business acceleration,” said Susan Dean, Director of Business Technology at Takeuchi.“We're eager to share our experiences and learn how others are utilizing AI and Qlik's solutions to drive real business outcomes. It's this community and exchange of ideas that truly amplify the value we get from Qlik."

This year's breakout sessions will offer attendees an opportunity to participate in inspiring discussions spanning all things data, analytics and AI. Some featured topics attendees can look forward to include:

AI/ analytics sessions:



Unlock Insights in Unstructured Data with Generative AI – Hosted by Qlik

Qlik Analytics and AI Product Roadmap Strategy and Direction – Hosted by Qlik

Optimizing Your Infrastructure for AI Innovation – Hosted by Shawn Rogers, BARC Research Inc.

How Takeuchi Buried the Competition with Qlik Sense SaaS – Hosted by Susan Dean, Director of Business Technology, Takeuchi Top Trends: Bridge the Trust Gap in GenAI - From Big to Better Data – Hosted by Qlik



Data sessions:



Using Modern Data Lakes for AI/ML and LLM-based Projects – Hosted by Qlik

Qlik Talend Product Roadmap Strategy and Direction – Hosted by Qlik

Unlocking the Power of AI-Ready Data Quality: Strategies & Success Stories – Hosted by Artha Solutions with Qlik

Beyond IT: Democratizing the Power of Data at Covanta – Hosted by Covanta Data Products: Bridge the Gap From Data Deluge to Business Success– Hosted by Qlik



At Qlik Connect, attendees also have the opportunity to complete a variety of Qlik certifications, including Qlik Sense Business Analyst, Qlik Sense Data Architect, Qlik Compose, Qlik Replicate, and more. Qlik will also host instructor-led workshop labs on-site during the event.

Check out the full list of breakout and workshop sessions here .

Click here to view a full list of Qlik and Talend certifications, and to reserve your spot to get verified.

Qlik is offering a $100 early bird discount for attendees who register by May 3.

To register for Qlik Connect 2024, visit .

