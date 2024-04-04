(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Westwood One's Final Four® Coverage Connects College Hoops Fans across Multiple Platforms – 500+ Radio Stations, SiriusXM, NCAA March Madness LiveTM; via Free Online Streaming at WestwoodOneSports, The Varsity Network App & on Alexa-Enabled Devices ; also Available with TuneIn Premium

Network's Coverage Includes the Men's Final Four and National Championship Games in Spanish, Presented by Werner Ladder

Westwood One's Women's Final Four is Presented by Intuit TurboTax

NEW YORK, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cumulus Media's Westwood One (NASDAQ: CMLS), the largest radio network in the U.S. and the exclusive national audio broadcast partner of the NCAA, will present comprehensive live audio coverage of the 2024 NCAA Men's Final Four and national championship game live from Phoenix in both English and Spanish. The network will also broadcast the Women's Final Four and national championship game live from Cleveland.

Westwood One's coverage of the Men's Final Four will begin at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 6 with“The Final Four Show” followed by the game broadcast at 4:00 p.m. ET. The first national semifinal, between the (11) NC State Wolfpack and the (1) Purdue Boilermakers will tip off at 6:09 p.m. ET. The second national semifinal, between the (4) Alabama Crimson Tide and the defending champion (1) UConn Huskies, will begin 40 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. On Monday, April 8 audio coverage will commence at 6:30 p.m. ET with the“Championship Monday” pregame show followed by game coverage at 7:30 p.m. ET. The men's national championship game will tip off at 9:20 p.m. ET.

Westwood One will also broadcast all three men's games in Spanish, presented by Werner Ladder. Spanish-language coverage of the Final Four commences at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 6 and at 9 p.m. ET on Monday, April 8 for the national championship game.

Westwood One will also provide complete play-by-play coverage of the Women's Final Four® on Friday, April 5 beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET when the (3) NC State Wolfpack take on the (1) South Carolina Gamecocks. Immediately following, the network will air the second national semifinal, between the (3) UConn Huskies and the (1) Iowa Hawkeyes. Coverage of the women's national championship game on Sunday, April 7 at 2:30 p.m. ET. Westwood One's broadcasts of all three women's games will be presented by Intuit TurboTax.

ALL-STAR BROADCAST TEAMS

Men's Final Four (English)

The trio of Kevin Kugler, Jim Jackso n, and Clark Kellogg will announce all the action for the Final Four and the National Championship in English. Kugler has been the voice of the Final Four on Westwood One every year since 2008. Jackson, the NCAA Player of the Year in 1992, will serve as Westwood's game analyst for the fourth time. For the eighth time, Kellogg will serve as both studio analyst for CBS Sports and Warner Brothers Discovery Sports television coverage in addition to Westwood One's audio coverage. Immediately following the pregame show broadcast on the TV set, Kellogg will make his way courtside to the Westwood One radio broadcast position to join Kugler and Jackson to call the game. Then he will rejoin TV for halftime before repeating the process in the second half and postgame. Andy Katz will return for the third straight year as courtside reporter; PJ Carlesimo and Doug Gottlieb will provide pregame, halftime, and postgame analysis from the Final Four and national championship game from Phoenix. Jason Horowitz will host the pregame and halftime show.

Men's Final Four (Spanish)

Rafael Hernández Brito will once again serve as the play-by-play announcer, his seventh time with the network, while former All-American point guard Greivis Vásquez will return as analyst for the sixth time. For the fourth time, former Puerto Rican National Basketball Team coach Carlos Morales will host the broadcasts.

Women's Final Four (English)

Westwood One's broadcast crew for the Women's Final Four and national championship game will consist of Ryan Radtke as play-by-play announcer, Debbie Antonelli as analyst, and Ros Gold-Onwude as courtside reporter. This will be Antonelli's 21st time as lead analyst and 28th season overall with the network while Gold-Onwude makes her Westwood One debut. Lance Medow will serve as studio host.

Where to Listen

Westwood One's complete NCAA men's tournament coverage can be heard on terrestrial radio stations nationwide and via SiriusXM. The Final Four and national championship Division I men's and women's games will also be streamed online for free at NCAA/MarchMadness and on westwoodonesports . Additionally, the broadcasts will be available for free via the NCAA March Madness Live apps or The Varsity Network app. Fans can also access live audio via Alexa-enabled devices by asking to“Open Westwood One Sports.” TuneIn premium subscribers can also hear all the action live.

For a complete schedule of games, announcer bios, exclusive audio content, and a list of radio stations airing Westwood One's broadcast of the NCAA Men's Division I Basketball Championship, please visit westwoodonesports .

Westwood One is the exclusive broadcast radio, digital audio, distribution, and licensing partner for the NCAA Championships. Westwood One has broadcast the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament since 1982 and every game of March Madness® on multiple platforms since 2005. The network has broadcast the NCAA Men's Final Four and national championship game in Spanish for seven years. In addition, Westwood One has broadcast the Women's Final Four and national championship game every year since 1998.

NCAA, First Four, Final Four, and March Madness are trademarks of the National Collegiate Athletic Association.

About Westwood One Sports

Westwood One Sports is home to some of the most exciting sports broadcasts on radio. In addition to being the exclusive network radio partner to the NFL since 1987-featuring regular and post-season NFL football, including the playoffs and the Super Bowl -- its other extensive properties include NCAA Basketball, including the NCAA Men's and Women's Tournaments and the Final Four®; The Masters; NCAA Football; and other marquee sports events. Westwood One also distributes and represents CBS Sports Radio. On social media, join the Westwood One Sports community on Facebook at facebook/westwoodonesports and X (formerly Twitter) at x.com/westwood1sports. For more information, visit .

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) is an audio-first media company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month - wherever and whenever they want it. Cumulus Media engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 401 owned-and-operated radio stations across 85 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across more than 9,800 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through the Cumulus Podcast Network, its rapidly growing network of original podcasts that are smart, entertaining and thought-provoking. Cumulus Media provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. Cumulus Media is the only audio media company to provide marketers with local and national advertising performance guarantees. For more information visit

About the NCAA

The NCAA is a diverse association of more than 1,100 member colleges and universities that prioritize academics, well-being and fairness to create greater opportunities for nearly half a million student-athletes each year. The NCAA provides a pathway to higher education and beyond for student-athletes pursuing academic goals and competing in NCAA sports. More than 54,000 student-athletes experience the pinnacle of intercollegiate athletics by competing in NCAA championships each year. Visit ncaa and ncaa for more details about the Association and the corporate partnerships that support the NCAA and its student-athletes. The NCAA is proud to have AT&T, Capital One and Coca-Cola as official corporate champions and the following elite companies as official corporate partners: Buffalo Wild Wings, Buick, GEICO, Great Clips, Intuit Turbotax, Invesco QQQ, LG, Marriott Bonvoy, Nabisco, Nissan, Pizza Hut, Reese's, The Home Depot, Unilever and Wendy's.

Contact: Karen Glover | Westwood One | ...