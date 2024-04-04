Turkish Airlines Receives Three Airline Economics Aviation 100 Awards Following $900 Million Aircraft Acquisition.

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) The national flag carrier of Trkiye won the 'Global Lease Deal of the Year', 'JOLCO Deal of the Year' and 'Supported Finance Deal of the Year' awards for three separate innovative aircraft transactions at the Airline Economics Aviation 100

ceremony in Dublin.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 04 April 2024:

Turkish Airlines, the globally renowned aviation provider, was a recipient of three financing awards at the 13th

Airline Economics Aviation 100 ceremony held in Dublin- following the airline's significant investment of $900 million for the acquisition of eight new generation innovative aircraft.

The national flag carrier won the following awards across three categories:“Global Lease Deal of the Year,“JOLCO Deal of the Year”, and“Supported Finance Deal of the Year”.

The annual Airline Economics Aviation 100 is a prestigious occasion that celebrates the most innovative, outstanding and top performing companies and transactions that have excelled in the past year. Winning three awards across three categories is a testament to Turkish Airlines' unwavering position as a leading European airline that continues to demonstrate excellence in the global aviation industry with its strategic investments rooted in innovation.

Representing the national flag carrier at the awards ceremony, Murat Şeker, Member of the Board and the Executive Committee and Chief Financial Officer at Turkish Airlines said:“It is an incredible honour for Turkish Airlines to be a recipient of the Aviation 100 Awards. As a leading global airline, we have long been committed to aircraft innovation, thereby making key strategic investments that allow us to demonstrate continued excellence in the industry. As an airline financing 1.8 billion worth of aircraft integrated with various innovative technology, winning these awards across the three categories celebrate Turkish Airlines' strategic efforts in elevating our financial transactions to preserve our position as a world class airline with five stars for an unforgettable flying experience.”

Each award together with the corresponding transaction and relevant parties are as follows:

Global Lease Deal of the Year

USEXIM Bank supported French Tax Lease with Natixis as Lender and Facility Agent, JP Morgan as Lender and BPCE as Lessor Parent for three B787 aircraft.

JOLCO Deal of the Year

European Export Credit Agency supported multicurrency JOLCO with HSBC as Lender and Debt Arranger, ABL Aviation as Equity Arranger for two A350 aircraft.

Supported Finance Deal of the Year

A first-of-its-kind Itasca Re Insurance Covered Financing with Crdit Agricole CIB as Lender and Arranger, ING Capital LLC as Lender for three A321 NEO aircraft.

Turkish Airlines has been deemed worthy of different financing awards every year by world-renowned organisations such as 'Global Transport Finance' and 'Airline Economics', 'Airfinance Journal', and 'Bonds, Loans & Sukuk Turkey' with its creative financing models, many of which have been implemented for the first time, since 2009. Turkish Airlines has crowned its success in this regard, having won 29 international aircraft finance awards in the last 10 years for its successful executions amounting to approximately 16 billion USD.

Previous Awards

2023 Airline Economics - Asia-Pacific Lease of the Year2022 Airfinance Journal - Europe Deal of the Year2022 Airfinance Journal - Structured Lease Deal of the Year2022 Airline Economics - Global Lease Deal of the Year Award2022 Airline Economics - European Lease Deal of the Year2020 Airline Economics - Lease Deal of the Year (Europe)2020 Airline Economics - Supported Finance Deal of the Year (Europe)2019 Bonds, Loans and Sukuk - Transport Finance Deal of the Year (Middle East)2019 Airline Economics - Supported Finance Deal of the Year2018 Airline Economics - Lease Deal of the Year2018 Global Transport Finance - Tax Lease Deal of the Year2018 Bonds, Loans and Sukuk - Transport Finance Deal of the Year (Middle East)2017 Airfinance Journal - Tax Lease Deal of the Year2017 Global Transport Finance - Unique Deal of the Year2017 Bonds, Loans and Sukuk – Trade & Export Finance Deal of the Year (Middle East)2017 Bonds, Loans and Sukuk - Transport Finance Deal of the Year (Middle East)2017 Bonds, Loans and Sukuk - Structured Finance Deal of the Year (Middle East)2015 Airfinance Journal - Capital Markets Deal of the Year2015 Airfinance Journal - Tax Lease Deal of the Year2015 Airline Economics - Editor's Deal of the Year2015 Airline Economics - European Deal of the Year2015 Global Transport Finance - EETC Deal of the Year (Europe)2015 Bonds, Loans and Sukuk – Trade & Export Finance Deal of the Year (Middle East)2015 Airfinance Journal - Engine Deal of the Year2014 Airfinance Journal - Tax Lease Deal of the Year2014 Bonds, Loans and Sukuk - Structured Finance Deal of the Year (Middle East)

Innovations



The first ever Itasca Re Insurance Covered Finance Lease (2023)

The first ever ACG Aircraft Financing Solutions (AFS) guaranteed Italian tax lease (2021)

The first ever UKEF guaranteed French tax lease (2020)

The first ever ACG Aircraft Financing Solutions (AFS) guaranteed finance lease (2019)

The first ever BALTHAZAR guaranteed French tax Lease (2019)

The first ever AFIC guaranteed Italian tax lease (2018)

The first ever SACE guaranteed French tax lease (2018)

The first ever AFIC guaranteed French tax lease (2017)

The first ever JPY denominated EETC JOLCO (2015)

The first ever US Ex-Im guaranteed French Tax Lease (2015)

The first ever EECA guaranteed Italian tax lease (2014)

The first ever Bond Convertible JPY Ex-Im guaranteed engine lease (2014)

The first ever EECA guaranteed Italian Tax Lease in JPY denomination (2014)

The first ever US Ex-Im guaranteed JPY denominated Convertible Bond (2013) The first ever EECA guaranteed JOLCO Lease (2011)