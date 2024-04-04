Brightspring Health Services Applauds Hundreds Of Award-Winning Employees For Their Recognition Of Outstanding Service And Care

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (“BrightSpring” or“the Company”) (NASDAQ: BTSG) applauds its most recent employees and programs for their dedicated service, care, and innovation, which has resulted in ongoing and additional national recognition by industry publications and trade associations.



Since 2017, over 200 of BrightSpring's individual employees have now been recognized for their award-winning leadership and program work in areas including human resources and training, marketing and communications, and quality to help people with complex care needs live better lives.

“At BrightSpring, we're committed to fostering a workplace and culture that provide employees with the tools and opportunities to be successful in working with our customers and partners and providing care for complex patient populations,” said BrightSpring President and CEO, Jon Rousseau.“So many of our employees go above and beyond, with a commitment to people, quality, and outcomes. We are always grateful for their excellent, steadfast service and are pleased to see them regularly earn well-deserved recognition.”

This week, seven of BrightSpring's direct support professionals (DSPs) were honored with the prestigious 2024 DSP of the Year Award from American Network of Community Options and Resources (ANCOR).

This year's recipients include the following BrightSpring DSPs:



Linda Lannin – Lincoln, Nebraska

Tanya McGuire – Hamilton, Montana

Shannon Neece – Bluefield, West Virginia

Yolanda Polk – Jeanereatte, Louisiana

Angela Sovine – Saginaw, Michigan

Tammy Walker – Ocala, Florida Margaret West – Blaine, Ohio



“Direct support professionals are critical members of care teams, helping high need and medically and behaviorally complex populations receive individualized and compassionate care that allows them to live more independent and inclusive lives in their communities,” said Rousseau.“We commend these DSPs for their professionalism, leadership, and life-changing work in homes and communities and for earning this prestigious award.”

In addition, BrightSpring's home health and hospice service line was recently lauded for its creative and innovative marketing and education of home health care. Adoration Home Health & Hospice won first place for its“Same Day, Next Day” campaign in the Video or TV Campaign category for the 2024 Aspect Awards hosted by Aging Media Network.

The intent of the campaign was to build awareness for the importance of timeliness of home health care for patients returning home from the hospital and/or after a significant health event, as there is a direct correlation between time-to-care and outcomes, including mortality. The concept of the campaign focused on patients receiving home health care quickly – the same day or next day – after a triggering event, which resulted in improved patient outcomes as well as increased patient referrals and admissions, staff scheduling improvements, and improved team purpose and morale.

“At BrightSpring, we are continuously trying to find ways to improve what we do and improve processes and outcomes within healthcare and in our markets. It is the thoughtful and action-oriented work of our employees that enables us to be a leading provider across home and community pharmacy and healthcare services,” added Rousseau.“They are the reason that we're able to live out our mission, working to impact complex individuals within communities for the better.”

BrightSpring also recently held its annual Company awards program, which is an internal initiative that ensures and keeps a focus on rewards for doing great work. During this annual program the Company recognized over 80 of its employees across service lines for their excellent and leading work in multiple capacities, with enterprise awards including the LEGACY Leadership Award, Clinician of the Year, Pharmacist of the Year, the LEGACY of Care Award, Rising Star Award, Diversity Champion, and the CEO Award.

To view a full list of BrightSpring external award winners and learn more about the Company's national recognitions, visit .

About BrightSpring Health Services

BrightSpring Health Services is the parent company of leading service lines that provide complementary and integrated home- and community-based pharmacy and health solutions for complex populations in need of specialized and/or chronic care. Through the company's service lines, including pharmacy, primary care and home health care, and rehabilitation and behavioral health, we provide comprehensive care and clinical solutions in all 50 states to over 400,000 customers, clients and patients daily.

