ASE Closes Trading Up 0.38%


4/4/2024 7:16:54 AM

Amman, April 4 (Petra) -- In Thursday's trading session, the Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) concluded with a modest uptick, marking a 0.38 percent increase to reach the level of 2,442 points.
A total of approximately 3.3 million shares were exchanged, amounting to a total value of about JD4.1 million, facilitated through 2,052 transactions.
Data revealed that 21 companies experienced a rise in their share prices, while 31 entities witnessed a decrease. Meanwhile, the share prices of 31 other companies remained unchanged.

