ASE Closes Trading Up 0.38%

Amman, April 4 (Petra) -- In Thursday's trading session, the Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) concluded with a modest uptick, marking a 0.38 percent increase to reach the level of 2,442 points.A total of approximately 3.3 million shares were exchanged, amounting to a total value of about JD4.1 million, facilitated through 2,052 transactions.Data revealed that 21 companies experienced a rise in their share prices, while 31 entities witnessed a decrease. Meanwhile, the share prices of 31 other companies remained unchanged.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.