Promis Neurosciences To Present In Upcoming Investor Conferences In April 

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts and TORONTO, Ontario, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: PMN), a biotechnology company focused on the generation and development of therapeutics targeting toxic misfolded proteins in neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that company management will participate in three upcoming investor conferences:

LD Micro Invitational XIV (New York, New York)

Neil Warma, Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. ET.

23 rd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

Neil Warma, Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview on Thursday, April 11, 2024 at 2:15 p.m. ET.

Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference (Toronto, Canada)

Neil Warma, Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview on Wednesday, April 17, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentations may be accessed by visiting the Events page of the Company's website at , and will be available for at least 30 days following the event.

About ProMIS Neurosciences Inc.

ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on generating and developing antibody therapeutics selectively targeting toxic misfolded proteins in neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and multiple system atrophy (MSA). The Company's proprietary target discovery engine applies a thermodynamic, computational discovery platform - ProMISTM and Collective Coordinates - to predict novel targets known as Disease Specific Epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins. Using this unique approach, the Company is developing novel antibody therapeutics for AD, ALS and MSA. ProMIS has offices in Toronto, Ontario and Cambridge, Massachusetts.

For further information:

Visit us at

Please submit media inquiries to ....

For Investor Relations:

Stern Investor Relations

Anne Marie Fields, Managing Director

...

Tel. 212-362-1200