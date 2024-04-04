Production Of Pasta Products In Azerbaijan Increases

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



The production of pasta products in Azerbaijan has increased by17%, Azernews reports, citing the StateStatistical Committee.

In January-February of 2024, 1,222.5 tons of pasta products wereproduced in Azerbaijan.

Compared to the same period of last year, production increasedby 181.5 tons or 17.4%. In January-February of last year, 1,041tons of pasta products were produced.

There was no production of finished products as of March 1,2024.

Comparing the current production figures with those of January-February of the preceding year, the substantial increase in pastaproduction becomes even more apparent. In the corresponding periodof 2023, Azerbaijan produced 1,041 tons of pasta products. Thesignificant leap in production volumes within a relatively shorttimeframe underscores the robust expansion and development of thecountry's food industry.

Furthermore, the report highlights that as of March 1, 2024,there was no production of finished pasta products. This temporalsnapshot provides valuable insight into the production dynamics,indicating potential output-level fluctuations over the reportingperiod.

The surge in pasta production not only signifies increasedeconomic activity within Azerbaijan's food manufacturing sector butalso underscores the country's efforts to enhance self-sufficiencyand meet domestic demand for staple food items. Moreover, itreflects positively on the efficiency and competitiveness ofAzerbaijan's food production infrastructure, contributing to thenation's overall economic growth and stability.