Registration Of Share Capital Increase In IDEX Biometrics 04 Apr 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Reference is made to the notice on 20 March 2024 regarding employees having exercised 365,900 incentive subscription rights at NOK 0.75 per share. The capital increase has been registered and the shares will be delivered soonest. Following the issue, the company's share capital is NOK 42.018.983.25 divided into 280,126,555 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.15.

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market.

About this notice

This notice was published by Marianne Bøe, Head of Investor Relations, on 04 April 2024 at 12:30 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA. The information shall be disclosed according to section 5‐8 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act (STA) and released in accordance with section 5‐12 of the STA.