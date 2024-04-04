(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Market for Bio-based and Sustainable Materials 2024-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Advancements in science and technology are enabling companies to develop and design chemicals and materials for a more sustainable future. The global plastics industry is increasingly turning to biobased alternatives to supplement production and address sustainability concerns, as less than 10% of the world's plastic is currently recycled. Biobased materials are products primarily derived from living matter (biomass), either occurring naturally or synthesized. These materials can include bulk chemicals, platform chemicals, solvents, polymers, and biocomposites. Various processes are used to convert biomass components into value-added products and fuels, which can be broadly classified as biochemical or thermochemical. Additionally, biotechnological processes involving plant breeding, fermentation, and conventional enzyme isolation are employed. As new bio-based materials emerge, they have the potential to compete with conventional materials, and this publication explores the opportunities for their use in existing and novel products.

There is a growing demand from consumers and regulatory bodies for bio-based chemicals, materials, polymers, plastics, paints, coatings, and fuels that exhibit high performance, good recyclability, and biodegradable properties. This demand is driving the transition towards more sustainable manufacturing practices and products, as industries seek to reduce their environmental impact and meet evolving consumer preferences.

The Global Market for Bio-based and Sustainable Materials 2024-2035 offers a comprehensive overview of the rapidly growing field of biobased and sustainable materials. It provides in-depth insights into a wide array of innovative materials, such as biobased chemicals and intermediates sourced from plants, wastes, and microbial and mineral origins. The report presents a thorough analysis of the production processes, applications, and global market trends for essential biochemicals, including lysine, isosorbide, lactic acid, succinic acid, and many others. It also examines the current state and future prospects of the biobased chemicals market, highlighting key drivers, challenges, and opportunities.

The report offers a detailed assessment of the properties, production methods, and applications of synthetic biobased polymers, such as PLA, Bio-PET, and Bio-PP, as well as natural polymers like PHA and cellulose. The report analyzes the market dynamics, production capacities, and end-use markets for these sustainable alternatives to conventional plastics, providing valuable insights for manufacturers, suppliers, and investors.

Additionally, the report explores the potential of natural fiber plastics and composites, presenting a comprehensive analysis of various plant-based fibers, their properties, and applications across industries, including automotive, packaging, construction, and consumer goods. It evaluates the competitive landscape, market trends, and future outlook for this promising sector, enabling stakeholders to make informed decisions and capitalize on emerging opportunities.

Sustainable construction materials represent another key focus area of the report. It examines the latest trends and innovations in this field, such as hemp-based products, mycelium composites, green concrete, and advanced insulation solutions like aerogels. The report assesses the market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the sustainable construction industry, providing valuable insights for companies looking to enhance their sustainability practices and gain a competitive edge.

The report also covers biobased packaging materials, sustainable textiles and apparel, biobased coatings and resins, biofuels, and sustainable electronics. It identifies key players, market trends, and growth potential across these industries, offering a comprehensive overview of the current market landscape and future prospects.

The report also provides in-depth company profiles, detailed market data, and expert analysis, making it an indispensable resource for businesses, investors, and stakeholders seeking to understand and capitalize on the immense potential of biobased and sustainable materials.

Report contents include:



Biobased Chemicals and Intermediates



Biorefineries



Bio-based Feedstock and Land Use



Plant-based (Starch, Sugar Crops, Lignocellulosic Biomass, Plant Oils, Non-Edible Milk)



Waste (Food, Agricultural, Forestry, Aquaculture/Fishing, Municipal Solid, Industrial, Waste Oils)



Microbial & Mineral Sources (Microalgae, Macroalgae, Mineral)



Gaseous (Biogas, Syngas, Off Gases)

Company Profiles

Biobased Polymers and Plastics



Drop-in Bio-based Plastics



Novel Bio-based Plastics



Biodegradable and Compostable Plastics



Types and Key Market Players



Synthetic Biobased Polymers (PLA, PET, PTT, PEF, PA, PBAT, PBS, PE, PP)



Natural Biobased Polymers (PHA, Cellulose, Protein-based, Algal, Fungal, Chitosan)



Production by Region



End Use Markets (Packaging, Consumer Products, Automotive, Construction, Textiles, Electronics, Agriculture)



Lignin

Company Profiles

Natural Fiber Plastics and Composites





Types of Natural Fibers (Plants, Animal, Wood-based)



Processing and Treatment



Interface and Compatibility



Manufacturing Processes



Global Market (Automotive, Packaging, Construction, Appliances, Consumer Electronics, Furniture)



Competitive Landscape



Future Outlook



Revenues (by End Use Market, Material Type, Plastic Type, Region)

Company Profiles

Sustainable Construction Materials



Market Overview



Types (Hemp-based, Mycelium-based, Sustainable Concrete, Natural Fiber Composites, Sustainable Insulation, Carbon Capture and Utilization, Green Steel, Aerogels)



Markets and Applications

Company Profiles

Biobased Packaging Materials



Market Overview



Materials (Synthetic Bio-based, Natural Bio-based)



Applications (Paper and Board, Food Packaging)



Biobased Films and Coatings



Carbon Capture Derived Materials



Global Markets (Flexible, Rigid, Coatings and Films)

Company Profiles

Sustainable Textiles and Apparel



Types of Bio-based Fibers (Natural, Man-made)



Bio-based Leather



Markets



Global Market Revenues (by Region, End Use Market)

Company Profiles

Biobased Coatings and Resins



Overview (Biobased Epoxy, Polyurethane, Others)



Types



Global Revenues (by Types, Market)

Company Profiles

Biofuels



Comparison to Fossil Fuels



Role in the Circular Economy



Market Drivers and Challenges



Liquid Biofuels Market



Global Biofuels Market (Diesel Substitutes, Gasoline Substitutes)



SWOT Analysis



Comparison of Biofuel Costs by Type



Types (Solid, Liquid, Gaseous, Conventional, Advanced)



Feedstocks (First to Fourth Generation)



Hydrocarbon Biofuels (Biodiesel, Renewable Diesel, Bio-aviation Fuel, Bio-naphtha)



Alcohol Fuels (Biomethanol, Ethanol, Biobutanol)



Biomass-based Gas (Biomethane, Biosyngas, Biohydrogen)



Chemical Recycling for Biofuels



Electrofuels



Algae-derived Biofuels



Green Ammonia



Biofuels from Carbon Capture (CO2 Capture, Direct Air Capture, Carbon Utilization)



Bio-oils



Refuse Derived Fuels

Company Profiles

Sustainable Electronics





Green Electronics Manufacturing



Global Market (PCB Manufacturing, Sustainable PCBs, Sustainable ICs)

Company Profiles

Biobased Adhesives and Sealants





Types



Global Revenues (by Types, Market) Company Profiles

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes



Aduro Clean Technologies

Agilyx

Alt

Alterra

Amsty

APK

Aquafil

Arcus

Arda Biomaterials

Avantium

Axens

BASF Chemcycling

Beyond Leather Materials

BiologiQ

Biome Bioplastics

Biophilica

Bpacks

Braskem

Bucha Bio

Byogy Renewables

Caphenia

Carbios

CJ CheilJedang

DePoly

Dow

Earthodic

Eastman Chemical

Ecovative

Ensyn

EREMA Group

Evolved by Nature

Extracthive

ExxonMobil

FlexSea

FORGE Hydrocarbons Corporation

Fych Technologies

Garbo

Gozen Bioworks

gr3n

Hyundai Chemical

cytos

Ioniqa

Itero

Kelpi

Kvasir Technologies

Licella

LignoPure

MeduSoil

Modern Meadow

Mura Technology

MycoWorks

Natural Fiber Welding

Notpla

Origin Materials

Pack2Earth

PersiSKIN

Plastic Energy

Plastogaz SA

Polybion

ProjectEx

Polystyvert

Pyrowave

Recyc'ELIT

RePEaT

revalyu Resources

SA-Dynamics

Solugen

Stora Enso

Strong By Form

Sulapac

UBQ Materials

UNCAGED Innovations

Verde Bioresins ZymoChem

