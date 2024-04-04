Asia-Pacific Digital Payment Market Report 2024-2027: Growing Use Of Digital Payments Paves The Way For Innovations And New Use Cases

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities and Trends in the Asia-Pacific Digital Payment Market-Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This analysis examines the market landscape and the available modes of digital payments. Its segmentation covers card payments, online payments, and digital wallets. The report forecasts the payments market size, which is calculated according to the total value of transactions, providing industry stakeholders with an indicative figure of the potential total addressable market.

The growing use of digital payments in Asia-Pacific (APAC) paves the way for innovation and new use cases that address user pain points - payment solutions, such as self-checkout, enhance customer experience while software point-of-sale (softPOS) accelerates the merchant onboarding process. The APAC market will become more aware of the benefits of next-generation technologies in the payments industry since these technologies hold the potential to improve the customer journey experience and elevate cost-saving efficiency.

Governments promote open banking initiatives, fostering open collaboration and facilitating convergence within the payment ecosystem. National strategies often highlight the importance of developing and providing access to next-gen technologies, ensuring that APAC remains competitive and innovative in the global payments market. Governmental support will contribute to the growth trend.

Growing consumer awareness about privacy and fraud pushes users to choose cash-based payment, hindering digital payment demand growth. However, this restraint's impact will decrease in the long term as innovation in fraud prevention and cybersecurity grows and the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning to detect fraud expands.

Growth Opportunity Universe



AI Integration

Improving the Cashless Experience with IoT Payments Industry-specific Payment Solutions

Top Predictions for 2024



Top 5 Predictions for 2024 The Future of APAC Payments

Trends



Mobile wallets

BNPL Solutions

Embedded Finance Banking-as-a-service

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives



Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the APAC Payment Industry Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis



Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Transaction Value Forecast

Transaction Value Forecast by Segment

Transaction Value Forecast Analysis

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment Revenue Share

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Card Payments



Growth Metrics

Card Payment Transaction Value Forecast Forecast Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Online Payments



Growth Metrics

Online Payment Transaction Value Forecast Forecast Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Digital Wallets



Growth Metrics

Digital Wallet Payment Transaction Value Forecast Forecast Analysis

Key Companies to Watch

Key Companies and Focus Areas

The Last Word

Conclusions and Recommendations

For more information about this report visit

