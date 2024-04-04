Asia-Pacific Digital Payment Market Report 2024-2027: Growing Use Of Digital Payments Paves The Way For Innovations And New Use Cases

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities and Trends in the Asia-Pacific Digital Payment Market-Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
This analysis examines the market landscape and the available modes of digital payments. Its segmentation covers card payments, online payments, and digital wallets. The report forecasts the payments market size, which is calculated according to the total value of transactions, providing industry stakeholders with an indicative figure of the potential total addressable market.
The growing use of digital payments in Asia-Pacific (APAC) paves the way for innovation and new use cases that address user pain points - payment solutions, such as self-checkout, enhance customer experience while software point-of-sale (softPOS) accelerates the merchant onboarding process. The APAC market will become more aware of the benefits of next-generation technologies in the payments industry since these technologies hold the potential to improve the customer journey experience and elevate cost-saving efficiency.
Governments promote open banking initiatives, fostering open collaboration and facilitating convergence within the payment ecosystem. National strategies often highlight the importance of developing and providing access to next-gen technologies, ensuring that APAC remains competitive and innovative in the global payments market. Governmental support will contribute to the growth trend.
Growing consumer awareness about privacy and fraud pushes users to choose cash-based payment, hindering digital payment demand growth. However, this restraint's impact will decrease in the long term as innovation in fraud prevention and cybersecurity grows and the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning to detect fraud expands.
Growth Opportunity Universe
AI Integration Improving the Cashless Experience with IoT Payments Industry-specific Payment Solutions
Top Predictions for 2024
Top 5 Predictions for 2024 The Future of APAC Payments
Trends
Mobile wallets BNPL Solutions Embedded Finance Banking-as-a-service
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the APAC Payment Industry Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Opportunity Analysis
Scope of Analysis Segmentation Key Competitors Growth Metrics Growth Drivers Growth Restraints Forecast Assumptions Transaction Value Forecast Transaction Value Forecast by Segment Transaction Value Forecast Analysis Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis Competitive Environment Revenue Share
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Card Payments
Growth Metrics Card Payment Transaction Value Forecast Forecast Analysis
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Online Payments
Growth Metrics Online Payment Transaction Value Forecast Forecast Analysis
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Digital Wallets
Growth Metrics Digital Wallet Payment Transaction Value Forecast Forecast Analysis
Key Companies to Watch
Key Companies and Focus Areas
The Last Word
Conclusions and Recommendations
