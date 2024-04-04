General Staff: 65 Combat Clashes In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy launched 6 missile attacks and 85 air strikes, fired 88 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas over the past day. As a result of the attacks, apartment blocks and other civilian infrastructure facilities were destroyed or damaged.



The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its update on the operational situation, according to Ukrinform.

Over the past day, the following localities were hit by air strikes: Samotoivka in the Sumy region; Slobozhanske, Vovchansk, Holubivka, Kupiansk, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Kalynove, Borova in the Kharkiv region; Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk region; Chasiv Yar, Andriivka, New York, Stara Mykolayivka, Toretsk, Druzhba, Keramik, Novokalynove, Ocheretyne, Umanske, Karlivka, Semenivka, Novoselivka Persha, Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, Kostiantynivka, Vodiane, Vuhledar, Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region; Malynivka, Orikhiv, Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region.

About 110 settlements of the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under enemy artillery fire.

In Lyman sector,from 66th brigade destroy five enemy depots, three positions

At the same time, Ukrainian soldiers continue to inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation troops, weakening the enemy along the entire front line.

In the past day, the Ukrainian Air Force launched strikes on 14 enemy manpower, weapons and military equipment clusters and one anti-aircraft missile system.

Ukrainian soldiers destroy Russian Grad MLRS usingdrone

Units of the missile troops struck four enemy manpower, weapons and military equipment clusters, one artillery system, one radar station, one EW station, one UAV control station, and one more important object.