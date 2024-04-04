Corbion Published Agenda For AGM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Corbion has published its agenda for the upcoming Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) to be held on 15 May 2024 .
The full AGM agenda together with explanatory notes is available on Corbion's website under Investor relations --> Shareholder information --> Shareholder meetings.
Attachment
Press release AGM_agenda_2024
MENAFN04042024004107003653ID1108057163
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.