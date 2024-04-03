Kuleba, Szijjarto Hold Lengthy Meeting In Brussels

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has met with his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto in Brussels.

Kuleba said this in a post on X , formerly Twitter, Ukrinform report.

He noted that the meeting with Szijjarto was lengthy.

"We both agreed that a number of steps have been made in the recent weeks to overcome issues in our bilateral relations. In the spirit of this positive trend, we anticipate more constructive developments in the coming days and weeks," Kuleba wrote.

Kuleba is visiting NATO headquarters in Brussels on April 3-4. He is due to participate in the ministerial meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council.

In late January this year, Kuleba and Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak held a meeting in Uzhgorod with Szijjarto to discuss the possibility of organizing a meeting between the Ukrainian and Hungarian presidents. The meeting lasted more than six hours.

Photo: Dmytro Kuleba / X