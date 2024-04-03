Arabs Urge UNSC Resolution On Gaza Ceasefire

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, April 3 (KUNA) -- The Arab League on Wednesday called on the UN Security Council (UNSC) to adopt a resolution obliging the Israeli occupation to stop aggressions and allow humanitarian aid access to Gaza.

This came in a decision made by the league's permanent representatives during an extraordinary meeting presided over by Mauritania on Arab and international efforts to halt Israeli occupation atrocities in the enclave.

The decision stated that the Zionist entity's continued genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, including killing and displacement, requires the implementation of Article 7 of the UN Charter on the basis that the occupation's crimes pose an obvious and serious threat to international peace and security.

It also cautioned against the catastrophic consequences of a potential wide-scale offensive by Israeli occupation forces into the Palestinian city of Rafah, where more than 1.5 million Palestinians have holed up.

Furthermore, the decision vehemently deplored the Israeli occupation's insistence on shrugging off measures requested by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on January 26 and March 28 for Israeli occupation forces to stop killing Palestinian civilians and to provide humanitarian aid for them.

It also denounced recent air strikes by Israeli occupation warplanes on south Lebanon and Syrian territories in a blatant breach of their sovereignty and territorial integrity, international law and Vienna agreements on diplomatic missions. (more)

