Setback For Congress As Boxer Vijender Singh Joins BJP Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Ahead of the impending Lok Sabha elections, boxer Vijender Singh made headlines on Wednesday (April 3) by joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Previously associated with the Congress party, Singh contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from South Delhi, where he faced defeat against Ramesh Bidhuri.

After joining BJP, Vijender Singh said, "I have joined BJP today for the development of the country and to serve the people."

It can be seen that Vijender's name had been making rounds in the saffron party for the last few days as the Congress's nominee from Mathura, where actor and incumbent BJP MP Hema Malini is contesting again.

The boxer comes from the Jat community, which wields political influence in a significant number of seats in Haryana, his home state, as well as in western Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

